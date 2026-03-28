How Russian Drones Could Shift Middle East Power

Earlier this month, in the CNN interview, Zelensky said Russia used Iranian licensing to scale production and then passed drones onward, framing the swap as more than a simple arms purchase. He also said Ukrainian intelligence saw signs that Russian-provided information was embedded in drones used by Iran during strikes in the region.

The news outlet reports that a European intelligence official has revealed a drone shipment believed to be already in transit, though the specifics of its transport remain unclear. The official pointed to a pattern of Russian convoys moving through Azerbaijan into northern Iran under the cover of humanitarian aid, among them, seven trucks hauling 150 tons of food and supplies that crossed into Astara, alongside 313 tons of medicine delivered by rail.

Another European official cautioned that if any drones are moving by truck, the batch could be small and aimed at keeping relations on track, rather than changing the trajectory of fighting. That same official also said Moscow is helping Iran with targeting.

Is Iran’s Drone Strategy About To Escalate?

Iran has been carrying out drone strikes against Israel, Gulf states, and U.S. bases for over a month following American and Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, even as Tehran holds its own Shahed drone stockpile. Officials note that Russia has since refined the drone’s design during the Ukraine war, with notable upgrades to its navigation capabilities.

Trump has also tied regional security to energy flows, arguing nations affected by Iran's behavior will work with the U.S. to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe." The waterway carries about 20% of global oil shipments, and market pricing on Polymarket has put the odds of a Hormuz closure before month-end at 43%.

Polymarket trading has also reflected uncertainty on the duration of the conflict, with a ceasefire by March 15 priced at 26% and by March 31 at 46%. A separate contract pegged the odds of U.S. military entry into Iran by Dec. 31 at 38%, using a definition that includes special operations forces but excludes intelligence operatives.

Russia’s Intelligence Aid Could Shift Regional Power

Reports indicate that Russia has allegedly shared critical information, potentially including coordinates of U.S. military assets in the Middle East, which could enhance Iran’s operational capabilities. This context underscores growing tensions as Iran escalates its drone attacks against U.S. bases and allies, with implications for regional stability as noted by Trump when he expressed concerns over the escalating conflict.

The Groundbreaking Intelligence Exchanges Underway

In the CNN interview, Zelensky said Russian officials treat intelligence support to Iran as reciprocal, arguing that if Europe and the U.S. can help Ukraine with information, Russia can do the same for Tehran. Zelensky said Moscow's stance is "not a big secret."