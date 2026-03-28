Trump Says 'Cuba Is Next' As He Touts Iran Military Gains— 'Please Pretend I Didn't...'

President Donald Trump told attendees at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Miami on Friday that Cuba would be the next U.S. target following ongoing military operations against Iran, then quickly added, “Please pretend I didn’t say that.”

Trump Sets Sights on Cuba

“Cuba’s next,” Trump said, before pivoting to domestic politics. “Despite the radical left Democrat shutdown, we will continue to defend the sovereign borders,” he added.

The remarks follow Trump’s earlier suggestion of a “friendly takeover” of the island nation located in the Caribbean.

In January, the U.S. president signed an executive order targeting tariffs on any country supplying Cuba with oil, framing it as part of a broader campaign of pressure against Havana.

Rubio Confirms Trump Administration’s Stance

Also on Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the administration's stance on Cuba after meeting with G7 counterparts in France. When asked directly if the U.S. still aimed for regime change, Rubio replied simply, "Yes."

Rubio also elaborated that Cuba’s economic and political systems are inseparable. “Who’s going to invest billions of dollars in a communist country?” he said. “Economic change is important… but they come hand in hand.”

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