Trump Orders DHS To Immediately Pay TSA Workers— 50,000 Frontline Officers To Receive Checks From As Early As Monday

President Donald Trump declared an emergency over the ongoing Democrat-led Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown on Friday, directing immediate payment to more than 60,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, including about 50,000 frontline officers who have been working without pay.

The shutdown, now in its sixth week, stems from Democratic lawmakers’ refusal to fund DHS unless the Trump administration halts enforcement of federal immigration law.

Emergency Memorandum Triggers Immediate Action

After first announcing on Truth Social on Friday that he would pay more than 60,000 airport security workers – without explaining where the money would come from – the president issued the order.

Trump has directed the DHS Secretary and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to use funds tied to TSA operations to pay TSA employees. The measure is intended to help ease the financial strain on TSA workers caused by the shutdown.

The shutdown has pushed TSA workers into severe financial hardship, with nearly 500 officers resigning and thousands more calling out sick at record rates due to lost wages.

According to a DHS post on X, paychecks are expected as early as Monday, Mar. 30.

Air Travel System at Breaking Point

The memorandum also explicitly warns that the shutdown has led to a significant increase in security wait times at airports, posing a threat to the nation’s security.

The President has directed the DHS Secretary to use funds with a logical connection to TSA operations to provide employees with the compensation and benefits they would have received if not for the shutdown. The memorandum also emphasizes that once regular funding for TSA is restored, efforts should be made to adjust funding accounts within DHS to ensure the continuation of operations and activities.

Callout Rates, Closure Threats Pushed Trump to Act

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