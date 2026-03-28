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Milwaukee, Wisconsin - July 16, 2024: Florida Senator Marco Rubio at the Republican National Convention.
March 28, 2026 12:01 AM 2 min read

Marco Rubio Says US-Iran War To End In 'Weeks, Not Months' And No Ground Troops Needed

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed that the U.S. military operations against Iran are expected to conclude in a matter of “weeks, not months,” and that the U.S. is confident in achieving its objectives without deploying ground troops.

After meeting with G7 counterparts in France, Rubio told reporters on Friday: “We are on or ahead of schedule on that operation and expect to conclude it at the appropriate time here in a matter of weeks, not months, and the progress is going very well.”

“We can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops,” Rubio said. Troop deployments, he added, are meant to give the president “maximum optionality” should contingencies emerge.

During the meeting, Rubio also discussed the potential for Iran to impose shipping tolls through the Strait of Hormuz even after the conflict ends. He suggested that G7 and Asian countries, which benefit from trade through the waterway, should contribute to securing free passage.

According to Reuters, the U.S. has deployed two contingents of Marines to the region, with the first expected by the end of March. This has fueled concerns that the conflict, which began with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28, could escalate into a prolonged ground campaign.

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