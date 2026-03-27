FBI Chief Kash Patel In Iran-Linked Hack Storm As Personal Emails, Photos Spill Online

The Iranian hacking group Handala has leaked over 300 emails and photos from a personal email account allegedly belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel.

On their website, Handala Hack Team said Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims,” and published a series of personal photographs of Patel, believed to be from his personal email account.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Handala indicated on its website that the leak was in retaliation after the FBI and the Justice Department seized several of its websites last week, accusing the group of conducting “psychological operations” and saying it was a front for Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The group, which ⁠presents itself as pro-Palestinian vigilante hackers, is considered by Western researchers to be one of several personas used by Iranian government cyberintelligence units.

The leaked emails date back to before Patel's time in the Donald Trump administration, with the most recent item being a plane ticket receipt from 2022. They also include personal correspondence among Patel's family, and some appear to show Patel on a trip to Cuba, including photographs of the FBI chief sniffing and smoking cigars and riding in an antique convertible.

Patel became the ninth director of the FBI in 2025, but his tenure has been marked by controversy. Critics have accused him of reshaping the bureau to align with Trump's political priorities, as well as facing scrutiny over internal firings and alleged misuse of agency resources, including for travel.

Rising Iran-Linked Cyber Activity

The leak of Patel’s alleged personal emails comes amidst a series of cyber-related events involving Iran.

Furthermore, Iran’s cyberwarfare capabilities were highlighted when Israeli forces struck an Iranian cyberwarfare hub in Tehran in early March. Despite this attack, security experts warned that it was unlikely to stop the wave of digital retaliation already hitting the region and U.S. allies.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.