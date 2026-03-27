Trump Approval Rating 54%: Voters Say Economy Should Be Top Priority But It's Not

A new approval poll for President Donald Trump shows declining ratings since the U.S. attacked Iran, with voters more worried about the economy than attacks on other countries.

Trump's Approval Rating

In a new voter poll, Trump's disapproval rating holds steady at 54% with an approval rating of 43%.

The poll from Morning Consult shows minimal overall movement for Trump's ratings from the previous week, with the approval rating falling in previous weeks.

For comparison, Trump began his second presidential term with a 52% approval rating, matching his record high from March 2017 based on Morning Consult weekly polls.

At a similar time into Trump's first term, his approval rating was 42% with a disapproval rating of 51%, showing a similar trend from voters during the president's first term.

The new poll found that voters favor Democrats on a general ballot for the 2026 election at 45% to 42% for the Republican Party.

Economy Key Focus For Voters, But Not For President

The poll found that voters said lowering costs should be the top priority for the president at 72%. Only 47% of voters said they believe this is a top priority for the president.

Likewise, voters picked health care affordability and reducing energy prices as the second and third most important key priorities at 70% and 64% respectively. Only 45% and 42% of voters respectively said health care affordability and reducing energy prices were top priorities of President Trump.

On the overall economy, Trump gets a 42% approval rating with a 51% disapproval rating. The -9 net approval rating is near a record low of -10 for Trump's second presidential term set back in November 2025.

While Trump used to be able to brag about record highs for the stock market while his approval ratings tanked, the same cannot be said in recent weeks.

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