Something is badly mispriced in the bond market, and almost nobody is talking about it.

WTI crude rallied to $99 on Friday — on track to close at the highest level since July 2022. The 2-Year Treasury yield, one of the most reliable real-time gauges of Federal Reserve interest rates, is at 3.92%.

The last time oil traded at these levels, the 2-Year was above 5%.

Today, there is roughly a 100-basis-point gap between the current yield and where recent history suggests it should be.

Everyone’s Watching Oil. The 2-Year Yield Is The Real Threat.

John Roque, technical analyst at 22V Research, flagged the divergence in a note published this week

His argument is pointed: oil is getting all the attention, but the 2-Year yield is the instrument that will ultimately do the most damage.

“Right now, oil is ‘public enemy #1’, but I think it’ll ultimately be the US 2-Year Treasury Yield,” he wrote.

Roque’s near-term target for the 2-Year is 5% — the top of a range that held at the 2006 peak and again at the 2024 high.

Reaching that level from 3.92% would be a move of roughly 100 basis points, enough to reprice the entire front end of the Treasury curve and effectively kill the market’s lingering expectation of Fed cuts this year.

If that happens, it would effectively put rate hikes back at the center of the playbook.

“The US 2-Year Treasury yield is underpriced vis-à-vis oil,” Roque added.

The Tail Risk That Is in Nobody’s Model

The 5% target is the near-term story, but Roque flags a longer-term scenario that deserves serious attention.

The bigger, longer-duration risk is what Roque calls a “Potential 20-Year Brobdingnagian base” — a massive technical base forming on the monthly chart of the 2-Year yield at around the 5.20% level, that has been building since approximately 2006.

The word “Brobdingnagian,” borrowed from Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, refers to something of colossal, almost incomprehensible scale.

A breakout from that base, still a distant prospect, would imply a yield target that, in Roque’s words, “noboday has priced into any forecast.”

What Investors Are Actually Exposed To

A 2-Year yield at 5% means mortgage rates stay elevated, credit card rates remain near multi-decade highs and the “Fed cuts in 2026” thesis — already under strain — effectively collapses. Rate-sensitive sectors face renewed pressure: utilities, real estate, and consumer discretionary would be the first to reprice.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF — as tracked by iShares (NASDAQ:SHY) — would decline as short-dated yields rise.

The United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) captures the commodity side of the trade, but Roque’s point is that the oil move is already visible — the yield move is not.

Every screen on Wall Street is watching crude.

The 2-Year is the instrument that moves last, reprices everything and hits hardest.

If Roque is right, oil was the opening act. The bond market is the main event — and the curtain hasn’t gone up yet.

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