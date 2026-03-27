Top Ranking Stock Picker From Congress Is Back Buying Small Cap Stocks Again: Here Are The Tickers

Congressman Tim Moore (R-N.C.) has been actively buying shares of small cap stocks over the last year. A new disclosure shows a stock that may be his new favorite.

Congressman Tim Moore Goes Stock Shopping

Investors can track the stock trading activity of members of Congress in multiple places, including the Benzinga Government Trades page.

A new trading disclosure from Moore shows multiple stocks purchases and one sold during the month of March. Here are the transactions, as shared by Quiver Quantitative:

The latest batch of purchases including buying shares of two small cap stocks with LGI Homes having a market capitalization of $884 million and Simply Good Foods having a market capitalization of $1.33 billion.

The new disclosure shows Moore bought a total of $95,000 to $250,000 in shares of LGI Homes across four purchases.

The Texas-based homebuilder has minimal recent news with quarterly earnings in February coming in as mixed. In fact, according to data from Benzinga Pro, LGI Homes has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in five of the last 10 quarters and missed analyst estimates for revenue in seven of the last 10 quarters.

LGI Homes stock is down 7.5% year-to-date in 2026 and shares are down 44% over the last year.

Moore also previously bought $30,000 to $100,000 in LGI Homes shares in October and November 2025 and disclosed selling $50,000 to $100,000 in November 2025.

Benzinga will continue to monitor the trading history of Moore and any new updates on LGI Homes stock.

Moore’s Trading History

Moore was recently crowned as the top-performing member of Congress for stock trades in 2025 by Quiver Quantitative. The congressman gained 52% in 2025, outperforming other members of Congress and the S&P 500’s 16.6% gain.

Moore’s past returns and the small sizes of several stocks mentioned above make the trades worth monitoring.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock