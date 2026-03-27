Elizabeth Warren Blasts Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh, Calls Him A 'Rubber Stamp' For Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sent a sharp letter to Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh on Thursday, saying he appears likely to serve as a “rubber stamp for President Trump‘s Wall Street First Agenda”

Warren, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, told Warsh that his record as a Fed Board of Governors member from 2006 to 2011, spanning the 2008-09 financial crisis and Great Recession, “should disqualify you from a promotion.”

“It appears you have learned nothing from your failures,” Warren wrote, accusing Warsh of prioritizing large financial institutions over American families during the crisis. She also criticized him for advocating “against tougher safeguards intended to prevent big bank failures and taxpayer bailouts” after leaving the Fed.

The letter posed detailed questions across 10 subject areas ahead of Warsh‘s confirmation hearing. The Senator requests written responses from Mr. Warsh by April 2, 2026.

Political Hurdles And Fed Investigation

Warsh Faces Challenging Economic Backdrop

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development projects U.S. headline inflation at 4.2% in 2026, largely due to the energy shock tied to the Iran conflict. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady through 2026 and into 2027.

Powell has said he would remain as chair on an interim basis if Warsh is not confirmed by May, when Powell’s term expires.

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