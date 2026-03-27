US-Iran War Updates March 27: Iran's Red Crescent Looks For Survivors After US-Israeli Attack, UNSC To Hold Closed-Door Meeting

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war at 2.30 AM ET on Friday, as the conflict enters its 28th day. Four weeks into the war, thousands of people have been killed as tensions continue to escalate, and soaring energy prices fuel inflation fears.

Iran’s Red Crescent Looks For Survivors After Attacks In Tehran, Qom

Rescuers and firefighters are trying to find people "trapped in the rubble" of Tehran air attacks and are also responding in the city of Qom, where six people have reportedly been killed, the Red Crescent wrote on Telegram.

A U.S.-Israeli attack has reportedly killed six people in the Iranian city of Qom, while another attack "completely destroyed" four residential buildings in Urmia, in Iran's West Azerbaijan province.

Vietnam’s Airlines Slash Flights As Jet Fuel Price Soars

Vietnamese airlines are scaling back both domestic and international flights in April as rising jet fuel costs pressure operations, according to a report by state-run Nhan Dan.

Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to suspend several domestic routes starting April 1 and warned that deeper capacity cuts could follow if fuel prices continue to climb. Budget carriers Pacific Airlines and VietJet Air are also reducing flight capacity, particularly on domestic routes, as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

Israeli Military Warns Residents To Flee Southern Lebanese Village

The Israeli military has warned residents of Sajd village in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately, saying its forces will act there "forcefully.”

Residents were instructed to move north of the Zahrani River, a line Israeli forces have designated as a broader evacuation boundary for southern Lebanon.

IAEA Chief Drops Bombshell Warning

Late Thursday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned that strikes near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant could trigger a "major radiological accident" affecting a wide area in Iran and beyond.

Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency — the United Nations' nuclear watchdog responsible for monitoring nuclear safety and security — expressed deep concern over reported recent strikes near the operating facility.

He urged maximum restraint and stressed the importance of maintaining nuclear safety standards during the ongoing conflict.

UN Security Council To Hold Closed-Door Talks On Iran

The UN Security Council has scheduled a closed consultation on Iran at 10 am New York time (14:00 GMT) on Friday.

Saudi Intercepts, Destroys Two Drones

According to an Al Jazeera report, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said the drones were detected and destroyed in the kingdom's eastern region, which is home to key oil facilities and has been constantly targeted by Iran since the war began.

Thai Cargo Ship Runs Aground After Iran Attack

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month has run aground off Iran's coast, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that the vessel ran aground near Ramchah village on Qeshm Island.

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