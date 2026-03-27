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TSA precheck fast lane line before security at Reagan National Airport
March 27, 2026 2:58 AM 2 min read

Trump's New DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Hails Order To Pay TSA Agents, Slams Democrats For 'Reckless' Shutdown: 'Quit Punishing Our...'

President Donald Trump‘s new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin has hailed the former’s executive order to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, criticizing Democrats for prolonging the shutdown, which is set to enter day 41.

Democrats’ Reckless Shutdown

Quoting a post by the White House’s Rapid Response handle, Mullin hailed the decision by Trump to pay the salaries of the TSA employees. Mullin thanked Trump for “finding a way” to pay the TSA agents’ salaries and ending the “chaos” at airports across the U.S.

Mullin then criticized the Democratic Party lawmakers. “These hours long lines and thousands of Americans missing their flights was caused solely by the Democrats reckless @DHSgov shutdown,” he said in the post.

He added that workers from agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) were still unpaid.

“The Democrats must stop playing political games with our national security, quit punishing our employees, and re-open DHS,” he said. Mullin, who recently took office, replaced Kristi Noem, who was ousted as the Homeland Security Secretary following a $220 million government advertising campaign.

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Photo courtesy: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com

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