Elizabeth Warren Says 'End Trump's War' As Gas, Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) wants to see an end to the war in the Middle East as gas prices and jet fuel costs continue to surge amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump’s War Is Creating Chaos

On Thursday, the Senator took to the social media platform X to criticise President Donald Trump and his handling of the Iran war.

“Gas prices have spiked by 30%,” Warren said in the post. She also shared that fertilizer prices “jumped by 30-40%” and lamented the surge in jet fuel costs, which were “up 60%” since the war began.

“Trump's war is creating economic chaos and increasing prices. We must end Trump's war,” she said in the post, slamming the administration for the surge in costs of essential goods.

What Do The Numbers Say?

Gas prices have been surging at the pump, with data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) on Thursday suggesting that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose from $2.983 to $3.981 in a month’s time, which demonstrates an approximately 33% increase.

Iran War Updates

Trump, on the other hand, claimed that former President Joe Biden‘s Secretary of State Antony Blinken endorsed his attacks on Iran, a claim that was refuted by Blinken.

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