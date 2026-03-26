Mark Kelly Says 'Trump And Republicans Knew' As ACA Subsidy Expiry Drives Millions Off Insurance

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) said rising health insurance costs are forcing Americans off coverage after enhanced subsidies tied to the Affordable Care Act expired, warning policymakers failed to prevent predictable premium hikes.

ACA Premiums Spike, Millions Lose Coverage

On Wednesday, Kelly posted on X, criticizing President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers for their inaction.

"Trump and Republicans knew what would happen if they let health care premiums skyrocket: Americans wouldn't be able to afford it and families would lose their insurance. Now it's happening, and they still have no solution," Kelly wrote.

He added, "We must keep fighting to bring down the cost of health care."

Kelly shared A Wall Street Journal report confirms the scope of the problem: nearly 10% of people enrolled in ACA plans last year dropped coverage after premium increases made insurance unaffordable.

ACA, Healthcare Funding And Iran War Costs Debate

Earlier, Former President Barack Obama called the Affordable Care Act a major achievement, saying, "The day the Affordable Care Act passed was one of my proudest moments as president, because it meant that millions of Americans would have access to health care."

He noted it protected those with pre-existing conditions, allowed young adults to stay on parental plans, and expanded Medicaid, while stressing that more work was needed to make care affordable for everyone.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) vowed to block a $50 billion war funding request for Iran, urging the money be redirected to healthcare, highlighting the disparity in national priorities after early war costs exceeded $11 billion.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) argued that a potential Iran war could cost more than extending ACA subsidies, framing it as a choice between military spending and affordable health care, with Americans likely opposing the conflict over coverage.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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