TSA Administrator Warn About 'Fluid, Challenging And Unpredictable' Situation: 'May Have To Close Smaller Airports...'

Airport security lines are reaching record lengths as Transportation Security Administration staffing shortages caused by the partial government shutdown disrupt flights nationwide.

TSA Staffing Crisis Hits Airports Nationwide

On Wednesday, Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told a Homeland Security committee hearing that "multiple airports in the U.S. face agent callout rates higher than 40%," reported The Hill.

She added, "We are being forced to consolidate lanes and may have to close smaller airports if we do not have enough officers. It is a fluid, challenging and unpredictable situation."

The staffing shortages have already caused widespread disruption at major airports.

Nearly 37% of TSA workers were absent at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Houston's William P. Hobby Airport reported 43% absenteeism, while Houston George Bush Intercontinental and New Orleans Louis Armstrong International airports faced roughly 40% and 36% absences, respectively.

Nationwide, more than 3,160 agents called out on Tuesday, and over 480 have quit entirely.

Airlines are responding with flexible policies to ease the burden on travelers.

Allegiant Air is permitting itinerary changes or cancellations without penalty for the duration of the shutdown.

Lawmakers, Unions, Airlines Slam TSA Pay Crisis

Union leaders called the ICE deployment to 14 airports an "insult" and a "waste of money," saying officers lacked proper security training.

Hydrick Thomas of AFGE TSA Council 100 said specialized screening and passenger assistance could not be replaced by a tactical force.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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