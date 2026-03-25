Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump And Republicans 'Betrayed Their Voters': Laura Loomer, Lindsey Graham Lead GOP Into 'Slaughter' Ahead Of Midterms

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who resigned from Congress earlier this year, lashed out Wednesday at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), commentator Mark Levin, activist Laura Loomer and other Republicans, accusing them of steering the GOP toward electoral trouble ahead of the midterms.

Greene Blames GOP Figures For Losses

In a post on X, Greene wrote that "Trump and the GOP betrayed their voters" and added, "Loomer, Levin, and Lady Lindsey are the BEST political consultants the Democrat Party could ever imagine!!!"

Greene's post included a screenshot claiming Democrats had flipped 12 state legislative seats in 2025 and 2026, though a fact-check on that figure by Newsweek on Wednesday put the number substantially higher.

Trump Rift And Iran Feud Resurface

Earlier this month, Greene warned on CNN's "The Situation Room" that prolonging the war would hurt Vice President JD Vance, saying, "The longer it goes on, it definitely does hurt JD Vance," and she has also argued it could politically damage Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Georgia Runoff Keeps Spotlight On District

Image via Shutterstock/ Philip Yabut