Gavin Newsom Says 'Democratic Party Needs To Be Ruthless' To Protect Communities, Secure 2028 Elections

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is calling on the Democratic Party to adopt a more aggressive strategy, saying that political ruthlessness is necessary to defend vulnerable communities and preserve the integrity of future elections.

Newsom Calls For Ruthless Democratic Strategy

On Tuesday, Newsom posted on X while sharing a clip of his interview with Politico, writing, "The Democratic Party needs to be ruthless."

In the clip, he criticized President Donald Trump's public behavior, saying, "Right now, we have to put a mirror up to the absurdity of the President of the United States dressing up as the Pope."

He added, "Cosplaying as Superman, putting his face on the side of Mount Rushmore. Attacking and bullying communities and minorities."

Newsom emphasized that Democrats cannot rely solely on being morally "right" in their approach.

"The other side is ruthless. And with respect, my party needs to be more ruthless about winning," he said.

He continued, "Because if we don't win back the House of Representatives, we may not have a fair and free election in 2028. And I really believe that."

Trump Criticizes Democrats, Pushes Voting Bill

Earlier this week, President Trump said the Democratic Party's "Radical Left" was the nation's "greatest enemy."

He criticized Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico and aimed at Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

He called Talarico a "fraud" and suggested the candidate would struggle electorally.

The president also urged House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, a voting measure aimed at securing GOP victories, while pushing for stricter voting provisions.

Separately, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said Democrats lacked a clear message and warned that focusing primarily on opposing Trump would not be enough to win elections.

He urged the party to prioritize economic issues such as affordability and the wealth gap.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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