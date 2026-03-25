US-Iran War Updates March 25: Iran Dismisses Trump's Negotiation Claims As Fighting Continues, Israeli Jet Intercepted

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war at 3.15 AM ET on Wednesday, as the conflict enters its twenty-sixth day.

Israel and Iran continued to trade airstrikes, while Tehran’s military dismissed President Donald Trump‘s assertion that the United States was engaged in talks to end the war, accusing Washington of essentially “negotiating with itself.”

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claims Amid Reports Of 15-Point Plan

The unified command of the Iranian Armed Forces, which is dominated by the hardline elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), rejected Trump’s claims amid reports that the U.S. has sent a 15-point ‌plan for discussion to Tehran through back channels via Pakistan.

“Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you (Trump) negotiating with yourself?” said Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the top spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command, as reported by Reuters.

“As we have always said… no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.”

In a statement to India today, Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said: “We've had a very catastrophic experience, I should say, of the United States diplomacy. We were attacked two times within a span of nine months when we were in the middle of a negotiating process to resolve the nuclear issue. So this was a betrayal of diplomacy.”

Air Attacks Hit Iraq

An Iraqi police source told Al Jazeera that air strikes have targeted Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) positions in al-Habbaniya in the western Anbar province, but did not specify who carried out the attack.

Hezbollah Intercepts Israeli Fighter Jet In Southern Lebanon

According to Al Jazeera, Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that it intercepted an Israeli jet on Tuesday evening during a potential attack on southern Lebanon, adding that the jet was forced to return after being targeted by surface-to-air missiles.

There has been no comment from Israel yet.

The Shi’ite Muslim group founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 also said it targeted a military facility in northern Israel on Wednesday.

Pakistan PM Briefs Saudi Crown Prince On Diplomatic Efforts

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stated that he has been in contact with Mohammed bin Salman, reiterating Islamabad's "strong condemnation" of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, Sharif commended Saudi Arabia for its "remarkable restraint" during the crisis and called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities," a return to normal conditions, and enhanced unity among Muslim nations.

He added, "I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan's diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability."

This exchange comes as Pakistan seeks to position itself as a potential venue for US-Iran talks amid the ongoing conflict. Sharif emphasized on Tuesday that Pakistan "stands ready and honored to host meaningful and conclusive discussions to achieve a comprehensive resolution of the ongoing conflict."

Fire Erupts As Drone Attack Hits Fuel Tank At Kuwait International Airport

Drones targeted a ​fuel tank ‌at Kuwait International Airport, ​causing a ​fire but no ⁠casualties, ​Kuwait’s Civil Aviation ​Authority said. Emergency procedures ​were ​activated immediately, with firefighting ‌teams ⁠responding to the blaze, adding that it caused only “limited” damage and no casualties.

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