Anthony Scaramucci Says Democrats Are In 'Complete Disarray' And Offer 'No Real Solutions' Other Than Anti-Trump Rhetoric On A Loop

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says Democrats are in disarray and must focus on economic issues, warning that simply opposing Trump will not win elections.

Scaramucci Says Democrats Lack a Coherent Message

On Tuesday, Scaramucci posted on X, stating, "Most of you will hate me saying this, but I will say it anyway. The Democrats are in complete disarray and have no coherent message. No real solutions. Just anti-Trump rhetoric on a loop."

He acknowledged widespread anti-Trump sentiment, adding, "I understand the anti-Trump sentiment. I share a lot of it.

He added, "But that is not a governing platform. That is not a vision for the country. And it is not going to win elections."

Scaramucci urged the party to focus on issues affecting Americans' daily lives, including affordability, living standards and the widening wealth gap.

"Here's the hard truth: If we don't fix the wealth gap through traditional American capitalism, we will have a populist leader on the left or a populist leader on the right in perpetuity. And that is genuinely dangerous for the country," he wrote.

He also stressed that while Trump "looks imperious right now" and "looks invincible," the president has only 36 months in which to influence the political landscape.

"The question is whether the opposition uses that time to build something real or spends it screaming into the void," Scaramucci warned.

Trump Slams Democrats, Faces Strong Backlash

On Sunday, Trump called the Democratic Party’s “Radical Left” the country's "greatest enemy" and criticized Texas Senate nominee James Talarico, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

He labeled Talarico a “FRAUD!” and criticized his positions and lifestyle.

Last month, Harris slammed Trump's State of the Union as "full of lies," accusing him of misleading Americans on the economy, threatening voting rights, and risking conflict with Iran.

She highlighted high costs, unaffordable health care and housing and voter suppression concerns.

Republicans praised his economic agenda and stance on Iran, while Democrats called it out of touch.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called him "the most corrupt president in our nation's history," and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he ignored rising costs, housing challenges and growing corruption.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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