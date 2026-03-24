Trump Reportedly Sends 15-Point Plan To Iran To End Middle East War — Dow Futures Rise 400 Points, Oil Falls Over 5%

On Tuesday evening, U.S. equity futures climbed and oil prices tumbled as reports emerged that Washington is pushing a multi-point proposal to de-escalate the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Markets Rally As Oil Prices Drop On Diplomacy Hopes

U.S. equity futures pointed higher in late trading.

Dow futures rose 417 points, or 0.90%, to 46,832, while S&P 500 futures gained 55.50 points, or 0.84%, to 6,661.50. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 238.75 points, or 0.99%, to 24,452.50.

In commodities, WTI crude futures fell 5.32% to $87.44 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 6.15% to $98.06 per barrel.

RBOB gasoline futures dropped 4.70% to $3.00 per gallon, while ULSD heating oil futures slid 5.85% to $4.04 per gallon.

Meanwhile, natural gas futures edged lower 2.38% to $2.873 per MMBtu (million British thermal units).

Asian markets traded higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 3.16% and South Korea's KOSPI rising 3.01%.

Trump Administration Pushes Iran Peace Proposal

According to a report by The New York Times, the Donald Trump administration has sent Iran a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth week.

The plan was reportedly delivered through back channels via Pakistan.

While details remain limited, the proposal is said to address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security, including access through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan Emerges As Key Intermediary

Pakistan has taken on a central diplomatic role, with army chief Syed Asim Munir reportedly facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran.

Islamabad has also offered to host potential talks, though uncertainty remains over whether negotiations will materialize.

Iran Signals Hesitation Amid Internal Challenges

Iran has yet to formally respond to the proposal, with the report suggesting internal coordination challenges following leadership disruptions, including the killing of Ali Khamenei.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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