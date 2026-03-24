President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that Iran handed U.S. negotiators a “gift” tied to the Strait of Hormuz — and wouldn’t say what it was.

The answer came within minutes, not from the White House, but from the Financial Times. A letter from Iranian authorities to the International Maritime Organization stated that “non-hostile” vessels can pass through the strait.

Essentially, Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz to everyone except the country fighting it.

The IMO Letter: What Iran Actually Said

Iran’s foreign ministry circulated the letter to IMO member nations on Tuesday. The letter frames Tehran’s restrictions as a defensive measure against aggression and offers co-ordinated transit to vessels it deems non-hostile.

Explicitly excluded: ships linked to the U.S., Israel, and what Tehran calls “other participants in the aggression.”

The waterway has been effectively shut since the U.S.-Israel military campaign began on Feb. 28.

Roughly 3,200 vessels remain stranded in the Gulf. At least 22 ships have been struck by Iranian forces since hostilities began, according to the Financial Times.

Some operators have reportedly paid up to $2 million per vessel to Iranian intermediaries to secure safe passage, per Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Trump’s Read vs. Tehran’s Positioning

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Trump interpreted Iran’s gesture as a sign of advancement with credible counterparts.

“I'm not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant,” Trump said. “The present, the gift they made to us was very significant.”

He went on to describe Iran’s military posture as effectively eliminated — no Navy, no Air Force, 82% of missile launchers destroyed — and called the situation “regime change.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth echoed the assessment, calling Iran’s military “historically obliterated.”

Tehran’s own signals tell a different story.

Iran’s parliament is actively drafting new permanent regulations for Hormuz traffic, according to MP Mansour Alimardani, who told Mehr News Agency the framework includes two pillars: reciprocity against nations that backed U.S. sanctions, and a shift away from dollar-denominated transactions in energy transit.

Iranian officials have been explicit — there is no return to the pre-war Hormuz regime, even after a ceasefire.

The IMO, which convened an emergency session last week, is separately in talks to establish a humanitarian corridor for ships critically low on supplies.

The Market Read

Crude oil WTI — as tracked by the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) — at $91.95 and rising on the day is a direct refutation of the “deal is done” narrative.

If energy traders believed Hormuz was reopening, WTI would be selling off on restored supply expectations — not adding nearly 5% today.

The S&P 500’s flat session confirms that risk sentiment remain subdued.

Prediction markets align with crude.

On Polymarket, the probability that Hormuz traffic returns to normal by April 30 sits at 39%. The ceasefire ladder prices in April 30 at 47.5%, May 31 at 58%, and year-end at 75.5% — a timeline that implies months, not weeks, of continued disruption regardless of diplomatic signals.

For investors, the playbook remains the same: Iran controls the valve, the valve is partially open on Iran’s terms, and the cost of passage — financial and geopolitical — has permanently repriced upward.

Trump’s “gift” didn’t change that math. It confirmed it.

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