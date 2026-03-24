Adam Schiff Takes Swipe At Trump Amid TSA Chaos, Iran War: 'Paying $5/Gallon For Gas'

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has slammed the President Donald Trump administration as fuel prices at the pump continue to surge amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Adam Schiff Criticizes Donald Trump

In a post on the social media platform X, Schiff delivered sharp criticism of Trump, making note of the current gas prices in the U.S. as well as the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at security checkpoints across airports.

“Paying $5/gallon for gas to drive to an airport where you’ll wait 4 hours to get monitored by untrained ICE agents,” Schiff said, “as thousands of American troops prepare to deploy to the Middle East to fight a needless war,” he added. “Another day in Donald Trump’s America,” he concluded.

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ICE agents have already attracted criticism from people after a video surfaced of the agency’s officials handling a purported undocumented individual at the San Francisco Airport. Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) shared the video, criticizing the agents for “terrorizing a mother while her daughter watched.” He then demanded that ICE be out of California.

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