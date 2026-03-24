Trump Floats Shared Control Of Strait Of Hormuz: 'Maybe Me And The Ayatollah...'

President Donald Trump has suggested a potential joint control of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, while addressing the press in Florida on Monday, indicated that the strait could reopen soon if talks with Iran are fruitful. However, he remained ambiguous about the potential partners in control, hinting it could be “maybe me and the Ayatollah.”

“Whoever the Ayatollah is,” added Trump.

Trump also mentioned that recent strikes in the conflict had targeted much of Iran’s senior leadership, hinting at a possible regime change. “Very serious form of regime change,” he stated, adding that the weekend discussions showed promise for easing tensions.

Speaking about the negotiators, Trump said, “We’re dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid. The people within know who they are, they’re very respected, and maybe one of them will be exactly what we’re looking for.”

As for the new Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump had previously called him a ‘lightweight.’ The president had also indicated that he is alive in “some form” but “damaged” after the early strikes in February.

Hormuz Impact On Fuel, Fertilizers

This development comes on the heels of a five-day pause on U.S. strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure. The pause, announced by Trump on Monday, was a result of “very good and productive talks” with Iran.

Trump’s move immediately led to more than 8% drop in oil prices, signaling the biggest de-escalation since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28. At 2:59 am ET on Tuesday, Brent crude oil is trading 2.85% higher at $98.65.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway carrying about 20% of global oil supplies, has been a point of contention in the conflict. Its closure has led to skyrocketing fuel and fertilizer prices, posing a significant threat to the U.S. agriculture sector.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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