US-Iran War Updates March 24: Iranian Missile Hits Tel Aviv, IRGC Warns Israel Of Heavy Strikes (UPDATED)

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Tuesday at 6 AM ET, as the conflict enters its twenty-fifth day.

However, senior Iranian officials rejected the claims. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a social media post on Monday that "no negotiations” happened with the U.S. and that Trump’s announcement was a way to manipulate markets.



Cathay Halts Gulf Flights Till June

Cathay Pacific has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until at least June, shifting capacity to more direct Europe routes, reported the Financial Times.

Iran Signals Talks To End War Quickly

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, told U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff secretly that Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has approved talks for a potential deal, with sources saying he aims to end the war swiftly on Iran's terms, reported Al Arabiya, citing Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Iran Strike Kills Six Kurdish Fighters

Iraq's Kurdish region accused Iran of launching ballistic missile strikes on its peshmerga forces, killing six fighters and injuring 30, marking the first deadly attack on the forces since the Middle East war began, reported Al Jazeera.

IRGC Warns Israel Of Heavy Strikes

Iran's IRGC accuses Israel of exploiting wartime conditions to commit "extensive war crimes" in Lebanon and Palestine, warning of heavy, unrestricted missile and drone attacks if actions continue.

Iran Threatens To Paralyse US Forces

Top IRGC officer and member of Iran's influential Expediency Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaee, warned that Iran would cripple US forces and target its vessels in the Arabian Gulf if Washington attacks Iranian infrastructure, adding that time is running out for the U.S. to avoid a deeper crisis.

Netanyahu To Continue Strikes Until Deal Finalized

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump believes the U.S. and Israel can secure a joint agreement with Iran. Netanyahu stressed Israel will continue military strikes against Iran and Hezbollah until such a deal is achieved, while vowing to safeguard national interests at all times.

Iranian Missile Hits Tel Aviv, Minor Injuries

Pakistan Mediates, White House Silent

China Caps Fuel Price Surge Impact

China has adjusted its fuel pricing mechanism for the first time in over a decade, raising the cap on gasoline and diesel prices while introducing temporary measures to limit the impact of surging global oil prices on domestic consumers, reported state news outlet Xinhua.

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