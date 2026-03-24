Americans Abroad Should Follow Security Alert Guidelines, Warns State Department: 'Airspace Closures May Cause Travel Disruptions…'

The U.S. Department of State has issued a worldwide caution urging Americans to remain vigilant as threats to U.S. citizens and interests abroad rise, particularly in the Middle East.

US Security Alert For Americans Abroad

On Sunday, the State Department warned that U.S. diplomatic facilities, including embassies and consulates, have been targeted and may continue to be at risk.

"Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," the department stated.

It also cautioned that "periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted."

Department added that "Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

Trump-Iran Talks Pause Strikes As Middle East Tensions Escalate

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" and paused military strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure for five days while discussions continued.

Earlier, he had issued a 48‑hour ultimatum demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened or threatening attacks on Iranian power plants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X that he had spoken with Trump, who saw an opportunity to use gains with the U.S. military to reach an agreement safeguarding vital interests.

Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad warned Americans to leave Iraq as attacks by Iran-aligned militias escalated, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The embassy noted repeated assaults on U.S. facilities and hotels, ongoing risks near Erbil and the International Zone in Baghdad, and reaffirmed the Level 4: Do Not Travel warning due to threats to public safety and emergency response.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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