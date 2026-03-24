Gavin Newsom Calls Trump 'Incompetent' For Deploying ICE Agents At Airports, Slams Long Lines: 'Donald Trump Has One Playbook'

‘Pathetic’ Donald Trump

In a post on the social media platform X, Newsom slammed Trump for deploying ICE agents at Airports. “Donald Trump has one playbook, no matter the issue or problem: SEND IN ICE!,” Newsom said in his post. He went on to add that the President owned the government shutdown, before calling him “incompetent” and “pathetic.”

Newsom had quoted a video of Trump thanking ICE agents being deployed, adding that he wouldn’t hesitate to bring in the National Guard to help with the shutdown.

Long Lines At Airports

In another post, the Governor, in a sarcastic swipe at Trump, quoted a video showing a long line at the Atlanta Airport at 5:00 AM in the morning. “Great work, @realDonaldTrump,” Newsom said.

GOP Lawmakers Vote Against Funding

Newsom also posted the names of the GOP lawmakers who voted against a funding package for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The post included Newsom calling out several lawmakers.

“Here are the @GOP who just voted to block TSA funding. Make sure to send them a thank you note for your airport line,” Newsom said in the post.

The list of lawmakers comprised prominent Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and more.

Interestingly, Cruz had pushed for a separate funding package for ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in an effort to break the stalemate and end the government shutdown.

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