Chris Van Hollen Accuses Trump Of 'Lying' About Iran Talks After President Announces 5-Day Pause On Attacks In Tehran

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said on Monday that President Donald Trump was "lying" about holding talks with Iranian officials, sharpening Democratic criticism as the White House claimed diplomacy had opened a brief window to pause attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure.

Van Hollen Accuses Trump Of Deception

Speaking on CNN's "The Arena," Van Hollen told host Kasie Hunt, "We know he's lying when he says that the Iranians are talking with us and they're about to give Donald Trump everything he wants. Yes, that's a lie."

Van Hollen also condemned Trump's threat to target Iran's power grid, calling it a potential "war crime" and saying he hoped the president would back away after the five-day halt.

Trump said earlier Monday that U.S. strikes on Iranian power and energy sites would pause for five days after what he described as "very good" and "productive conversations" aimed at ending the conflict.

Trump Claims Backchannel Talks Are Underway

Trump also said U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke Sunday with Iranian counterparts, but he declined to identify them, saying he did not want them killed.

He added that he had not spoken with Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since succeeding his father on March 8, and told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, "We're dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader." Reuters reported that Trump cast the contacts as a step toward a deal.

Iran Denies Contacts As Pressure Mounts

Axios separately reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official, that Witkoff and Kushner had been in touch with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf. But Ghalibaf denied negotiations were underway, writing on X that "fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped."

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