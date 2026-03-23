Tim Walz Demands To Know Which Officials Traded Stocks Before Trump's Potential Iran Ceasefire Announcement: 'Americans Need To Know'

Unusual bursts of trading in U.S. stock and oil futures early Monday have drawn scrutiny after occurring shortly before President Donald Trump announced a pause in potential military action against Iran.

Futures Spike Ahead Of Donald Trump's Iran Post

Around the same time, West Texas Intermediate crude futures also recorded a noticeable jump in activity.

Roughly 15 minutes later, Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. had engaged in talks with Iran and would halt planned strikes on energy infrastructure — a move that sent stocks sharply higher and oil prices tumbling.

Stocks Jump, Oil Drops As Trade Timing Raises Questions

Following the announcement, S&P 500 futures surged more than 2.5%, while oil prices dropped nearly 6%.

The timing of the earlier trades has raised questions among market watchers, as those positioned in stock futures and against oil stood to profit within minutes.

The report also said that algorithmic trading strategies can also trigger sudden cross-market activity without a clear catalyst.

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slide While Oil Prices Surge

At the time of writing, Dow futures slid 222.00 points or 0.48% to 46,300.00, S&P 500 futures fell 33.00 points, or 0.50% to 6,601.75 and Nasdaq futures slipped 129.50 points or 0.53% to 24,278.75.

Meanwhile, WTI Crude May 26 futures oil rose 3.23 points or 3.67% to $91.36 per barrel.

Gold fell 47.20 points or 1.07% to 4,360.10, while silver declined 1.22 points or 1.76% to 68.135 and the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.191 points or 0.19% to 99.337.

Walz Calls For Accountability, Transparency

Following this, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) took to X and highlighted the issue, writing, "Americans need to know which officials traded stocks before Trump posted about Iran last night."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and CME Group did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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