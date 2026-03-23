Trump Approval Rating Drops After Attack On Iran: Voters Say Action Not Putting America First, Oppose Military Action

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Trump's Approval Rating Declines

It's been weeks since the first strikes in Iran by the U.S. happened on Feb. 28, 2026, giving voters more time to digest the actions and continued tension in the region.

A new Emerson College poll, conducted March 16 through March 17, shows Trump with an approval rating of 42%, down one percentage point from February.

This marks the lowest approval rating for Trump since December, when the president had a record low 41% in December and November, the lowest marks in his second presidential term.

The 42% approval comes after both January and February saw a rebound to 43% from voters.

Trump's disapproval rating hit 51% in the latest Emerson College poll, down four percentage points from February.

Last month's 55% disapproval was the worst for Trump in his second presidential term. The latest disapproval rating is back to where Trump's disapproval was for January.

Voters Want Focus on America, Economy, Not Iran War

The latest poll lays out what key priorities should be for the president and White House administration.

The number one issue for voters is the Economy at 34%, up four percentage points from February. Ranking as the next priorities are Threats to Democracy (14%) and Immigration (13%).

The poll found that 47% of voters oppose U.S. military action in Iran, while 40% support military action. Thirteen percent said they were unsure.

The majority of voters (53%) say they don't believe the Trump administration is putting America first, while 42% say the country is being put first. The remainder are unsure.

This is a sharp change from a year ago, when 48% of voters said the Trump administration was putting America first, while 41% said the country wasn't being put first.

The attacks on Iran have hurt Trump's approval and show that voters do not think the White House is putting America first anymore.

A generic poll for the 2026 midterms shows 49% of voters picking a Democratic candidate with 42% of voters picking a Republican candidate and the rest of voters unsure.

Trump used to be able to use record highs for the stock market as an indicator of economic health.

With the stock market facing pressure from the Iran War, the pressure on Trump could intensify in the coming months and future polls.

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