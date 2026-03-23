President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. and Iran have held “very good and productive talks” on resolving hostilities.

He took to Truth Social to mention that he has instructed the Department of Defense to pause any military strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure for five days while discussions continue, subject to the success of the discussions.

Trump’s Ultimatum, Reported Iran Exit Talks

Notably, on Saturday, Trump issued a stark 48‑hour ultimatum to Iran, demanding that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz be fully reopened, a waterway that carries about 20 % of global oil supplies, or the United States would target and "obliterate" Iranian power plants if Tehran failed to comply.

Interestingly, on the same day, a report suggested that the Trump administration has started early talks on a potential exit from the three-week conflict in Iran.

Advisers like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are preparing for diplomacy, which would require reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran's uranium stockpile. The U.S. is pressing Iran to commit to six conditions, including halting its missile program, stopping uranium enrichment, decommissioning nuclear sites, allowing strict inspections, signing regional arms treaties, and ending support for proxy groups.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor

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