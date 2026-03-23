Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump's $12 Billion Spent On 'Illegal War In Iran,' Says Funds Could Support US Families

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) criticized President Donald Trump's reported $12 billion in Iran-related war spending, arguing the funds could have been used to support key domestic priorities.

Warren Criticizes $12 Billion Iran Spending

On Sunday, Warren wrote on X, "Trump has spent $12 billion on the illegal war in Iran," criticizing the allocation of federal funds toward military efforts rather than programs aimed at helping American families.

She said the same amount could have restored the Child Tax Credit for one year, provided housing assistance for 1 million people, lowered prescription drug costs for millions and supported National Parks for more than three years.

Warren also said the funding could have paid the salaries of more than 100,000 teachers and nurses, highlighting what she described as alternative ways the money could have benefited the public.

US Lawmakers, Economists Warn On Iran War Costs

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) criticized the Trump administration for seeking an additional $200 billion to continue the war in Iran.

He said the money could instead fund domestic priorities such as free public college, trade schools, higher teacher salaries, universal child care and fully funded special needs education.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) called the spending a "war of choice" and said Trump was treating taxpayer dollars like "Monopoly money" while Americans struggled with gas, groceries and health care.

Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized the Pentagon's request for an additional $200 billion for the war in Iran, saying the U.S. already spends over $1 trillion on the military.

He wrote on X, "The answer is NO. We need to invest in the American people, not endless war."

Earlier this month, Economists warned the conflict could push oil prices higher, disrupt global supply chains and reignite inflation.

Peter Schiff said a prolonged conflict could cost the U.S. hundreds of billions, potentially exceeding $1 trillion, and drive inflation through borrowing and money creation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: OogImages/Shutterstock







