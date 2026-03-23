Mark Kelly Slams SAVE America Act As Republican Power Grab, Says 'That's Not How Things Are Supposed To Work In America'

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) criticized the SAVE America Act, arguing it is intended to restrict voting access and benefit Republicans rather than secure elections.

SAVE Act Criticized As Voter Suppression Measure

On Sunday, in a post on X, Kelly wrote, "The SAVE Act isn't about securing elections or stopping fraud."

He added, President Donald Trump "made it clear he wants it passed to protect Republican majorities in Congress in 2026 and beyond — making it harder for Americans to vote."

Kelly continued, "That's not how things are supposed to work in America," emphasizing concerns about potential impacts on democratic participation.

Last week, Kelly also warned that the SAVE America Act could disenfranchise millions, especially seniors, by requiring in-person re-registration and documents like birth certificates or passports that many older voters may not have.

SAVE America Act Sparks Voting Controversy

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said the SAVE America Act aimed to influence midterm elections rather than ensure voter access.

He added, "If this was really about ensuring all Americans can vote, they would agree to guarantee that all citizens get a free ID."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized the bill's requirements for voters who changed their names after marriage.

He said, "If you changed your name after you got married, like the First Lady, the ‘SAVE America Act’ will demand you provide BOTH documents in order to prove your identity and vote in the next election if you don't have a passport."

Trump called on Republicans to support the bill, oppose ICE funding cuts without it, combine all issues into one bill, eliminate the filibuster, and warned that dissenting lawmakers risked losing future elections.

Earlier this month, Trump also demanded that the SAVE America Act take priority over all other legislation, insisting it follow the tougher version he wanted.

He praised activist Scott Pressler for discussing filibuster-style tactics to advance the bill, calling it an "88% issue with ALL VOTERS" that "supersedes everything else" and "must go to the front of the line."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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