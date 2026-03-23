US-Iran War Updates March 23: US Strikes Qom, IRGC Claims Attack On US, Saudi Bases, China Eyes Iran Oil Deal

The threat followed President Donald Trump saying the U.S. would strike Iran's power plants unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Meanwhile, U.S. military deployments to the region have raised fears of further escalation.

Iran Attacks Shrink, Says US

Brad Cooper, the chief of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told Iran International that Iran is increasingly attacking civilian targets out of desperation as its military weakens. He noted over 300 deliberate strikes in recent weeks and a sharp drop in attack scale—from large waves of drones and missiles to just one or two at a time.

IRGC Claims Strikes On US, Saudi Bases

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) linked spokesperson said forces struck Prince Sultan Air Base and the United States Fifth Fleet with missiles and drones, citing U.S. military activity at the base. Separately, Houthi movement claimed a drone attack on an Israeli aerospace-related site near Ben Gurion Air Base, reported Al Jazeera.

US strikes Iran Drone Engine Site



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the U.S. military targeted a turbine engine facility in Qom province linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), used to produce engines for drones and aircraft components. It shared before-and-after images indicating the site was heavily damaged in airstrikes.

China Eyes Iran Oil After US Waiver

Chinese state refiners are exploring oil purchase from Iran after the U.S. issued a 30-day sanction waiver to ease global supply bottlenecks, reported Bloomberg on Monday. Meanwhile, the National Iranian Oil Company and intermediaries are quietly reaching out to Asian buyers.

Australia–Singapore Energy Supply Pact

Australia and Singapore have agreed to boost coordination to secure uninterrupted supplies of diesel and liquefied natural gas amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The deal also focuses on strengthening energy supply chains, promoting renewable energy, and keeping trade flows open.

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