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President Donald Trump
March 23, 2026 2:58 AM 2 min read

Trump Ties DHS Funding To SAVE America Act: 'I don't Think We Should Make Any Deal'

President Donald Trump said Republicans should refuse any deal with Democrats unless they support the "Save America Act," which includes strict voting rules (like voter ID and limits on mail-in voting), social policy demands, and other measures.

Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to also oppose a proposed cut of $5 billion in ICE funding, calling it “unacceptable” unless these conditions are included. The president called for lawmakers to combine all these issues into one bill, eliminate the filibuster, and pressure Republicans to support it or risk losing future elections.

“Lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary,” Trump wrote.

Trump urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to publicly name Republicans who oppose the plan, warning they would not be re-elected.

Cruz Suggests DHS Fix

Earlier this month, Trump referred to the bill as an “88% issue with ALL VOTERS” and insisted it “supersedes everything else.” He said the SAVE America Act should be the top priority in Congress and warned he would not sign other legislation until a stricter version of it is passed.

To tackle airport disruptions, Trump suggested deploying ICE agents to assist the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), aiming to reduce long security lines caused by staff shortages.

Obama, Slotkin Oppose SAVE Act

However, the SAVE America Act has faced opposition, with former President Barack Obama warning that the bill would make voting harder for millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said the debate over the SAVE Act stems from Trump wanting to avoid another election loss, claiming his team is trying to protect him from that outcome.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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