Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended President Donald Trump after the president posted that he was "glad" Robert Mueller had died.

Trump Comments On Mueller's Death

On Sunday, Bessent appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and said, "I think that given what has been done to President Trump and his family it is impossible for either of us to understand what he has been through."

When asked whether he thought there was anything wrong with Trump's post, Bessent replied, "Again, I think that we should all have a little empathy for what has been done to him and his family."

The remarks came after Trump posted that he was "glad" Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, had died.

Mueller found no evidence that Trump conspired with Russia in the 2016 election, according to Attorney General William Barr.

While Trump claimed full exoneration, the report did not clear him, and Barr said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him for obstruction. The probe led to convictions and ongoing trials of several Trump associates.

Bessent also referenced the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, part of an investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

"I was at Davos and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago. They are going through his wife's wardrobe," Bessent said.

He added, "And I watched the look in his eye, and I think neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family."

Trump Criticism Raises Institutional Concerns

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned Trump for a social media post celebrating the death of Mueller, calling it a distraction from high gas prices, ICE abuses, and foreign policy missteps.

He also honored Mueller as a U.S. Marine and a longtime public servant.

Last year, lawyer Abbe Lowell, who had represented Trump's family, warned that the administration's actions were putting severe strain on U.S. institutions.

Scott Bessent defended Trump's remarks on Robert Mueller's death, urging empathy as criticism grows over the controversial comments.

He said the White House was "pushing the tree to the point that it could break" and cautioned that a second Trump term could fracture the constitutional "wall" separating the courts from executive power.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Maxim Elramsisy