Gavin Newsom Slams Trump Administration As Washington Mulls Putting ICE Agents In TSA Amid Government Shutdown: 'The President's Lawless…'

Washington To Deploy ICE Agents Across Airports

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on the social media platform X, saying that ICE agents were “trained and ready” to be deployed at the TSA checkpoints. “They run those same types of security machines at the Southern border,” Duffy said, lamenting the long lines at airports as the partial government shutdown continues.

He also accused the Democratic lawmakers of playing “political games,” reaffirming that Trump is doing “what it takes to keep AMERICAN FAMILIES FIRST.”

Gavin Newsom Slams Trump

Newsom’s official press office handle criticized the decision in a post on X. “ICE has become the president's lawless, under-trained, personal police force, deployed to serve his agenda,” the post said, adding that the administration was proving the problem with ICE agents through the deployment “in real time.”

The post also accused the agency of not serving the law, as Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said that ICE agents would assist at airport security checkpoints amid the shutdown.

The Partial Government Shutdown

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