Anthony Scaramucci Explains How Trump Thinks And Why He Operated 'Unilaterally' On Iran: He Believes He's 'Smarter Than Everybody'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director turned SkyBridge Capital founder, blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday, accusing him of acting alone in the Iran conflict and ignoring years of evidence that U.S.-backed regime change efforts often backfire.

Scaramucci Says Trump Ignored Warnings

In a sharply worded X post, Scaramucci said Trump "operates unilaterally" and believes "he's smarter than everybody," arguing that the president dismissed warnings from advisers and allies before the latest escalation.

He capped the post with a jab at Trump, writing that "The biggest brain in the room couldn't see that coming."

Trump Signals Shift In War Goals

Earlier in the campaign, administration officials and allied leaders spoke of creating conditions for regime change in Tehran, while the White House also pushed for Iran to be stripped of nuclear fuel that could be turned into a weapon.

Economic Fears Shape Public Mood

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock