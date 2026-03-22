On Saturday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran's leaders had 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face U.S. strikes on power plants, and Bessent said the message was the "the only language the Iranians understand."

According to the report by NBC News, Iran's military command, through Col. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, warned that attacks on Iran's fuel and energy system would be met with retaliation against energy, technology and desalination targets used by the U.S. and its regional partners.

That standoff is now entangled with a tactical question: whether Washington moves from air and sea pressure into a physical hold on Iran's key export node. Reuters has separately described discussions inside the Trump administration about sending thousands more troops to the Middle East, including possibilities that range from protecting tanker traffic to ground deployments along Iran's coastline.

Escalation Strategy: A Risky Gamble?

In remarks aired on "Meet the Press on NBC News," Bessent left open the possibility of U.S. forces being used to secure Kharg Island, after he had floated the idea that the island could become a U.S. asset. U.S. officials also told the outlet that Trump has been weighing options to put troops on the island, located about 15 miles from Iran's mainland.

Trump has also described strikes that he said "totally decimated" Kharg Island, while saying he avoided hitting energy lines because rebuilding would take years. In the same interview, Trump added, "we may hit it a few more times just for fun."

As the military posture hardens, other governments are trying to draw boundaries around what should not be targeted. Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate stop to attacks on energy and water systems after speaking with Trump and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arguing civilian protection and energy security need to be prioritized.

At the same time, the battlefield picture suggests Tehran still has tools to strike back. Gen. Dan Caine, the Joint Chiefs chair, said Iran retains "some capability" to hit U.S. assets, while Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced arrests of 97 people it accused of supporting Israel and said five armed cells in Khuzestan were dismantled.

Oil Market Tensions and Strategic Waivers

These developments arise amid heightened tensions affecting energy markets, where Brent crude futures have surged to $107.24 due to the ongoing conflict, highlighting the precarious balance between military actions and oil market stability.

With the U.S. Oil Fund tracking significant gains, the administration's dual approach aims to navigate these volatile conditions while considering the implications for energy security in the region.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Is Crucial

The Strait of Hormuz has become the central pressure point because it is a main route for oil tankers and has been closed since the war began, pushing up crude and U.S. gasoline prices, according to the news outlet.

Security risks around major energy hubs have also shown up outside Iranian waters. UK Maritime Trade Operations said a vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile near Ras Laffan in Qatar, with significant damage reported but the crew safe.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said a drone struck Saudi Aramco's SAMREF refinery in Yanbu and that its forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile headed for a port, with damage assessments continuing. SAMREF is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil.

Potential Oil Market Impact From U.S. Actions

Bessent has paired the military campaign with steps aimed at easing supply stress, including a Treasury move to allow sales of Iranian oil stranded at sea. Nbcnews reported Bessent said the change could put about 140 million barrels into global markets, while he argued the crude was headed to China anyway, typically at a discount.

Treasury Secretary Bessent outlined the administration’s preparedness for Tehran’s oil disposition on the weekend, characterizing the strategy as weaponizing Iran’s own petroleum reserves as leverage while simultaneously positioning the transaction as beneficial to key American partners across the Asian Pacific region, including Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy voiced strong opposition to the White House’s course of action in remarks made during the same broadcast, asserting that policymakers have become untethered from reality and warning that the escalating conflict threatens economic stability, with inflationary pressures now burdening American households across the nation.