Trump: 'The Greatest Enemy America Has Is the Radical Left,' Targets Talarico and Newsom

Trump wrote, “The greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!”

In another post, Trump called Talarico a "FRAUD!" and claimed Democrats in Texas "allowed" him to win their nomination before releasing what Trump described as an "avalanche of information" about the candidate.

Trump listed a series of accusations about Talarico, including claims about "six Genders," "insults to Jesus," "only vegan food," and wearing a mask in 2023 and 2024. Trump also said Talarico would lose to virtually any opponent, including "even a child."

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Trump broadened the attack to Newsom, repeatedly insulting him and asserting the governor "admitted that he suffers from mental incapacity" and "is unable to read a speech." Trump also claimed Newsom made what he called "the dumb comment," and then tied that to a separate allegation about how the remark was perceived.

Trump wrote that Newsom's interview "takes him OUT OF THE RACE." He also added, "Kamala is back!" without providing additional detail in the post.

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The post framed Trump's political opponents as a larger threat than foreign adversaries, explicitly naming what he called the "Radical Left" as the country's primary enemy. He also described the Democratic Party as "Highly Incompetent."

Trump's claims about Talarico, Newsom, and Harris were made in a single message, according to Truthsocial. The post did not include supporting evidence for the allegations.