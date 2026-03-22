Iran: Strait of Hormuz Open, But Not for 'Iran's Enemies'

Mousavi said Iran would keep working with the International Maritime Organisation to bolster safety at sea and protect crews in the Gulf. He also indicated that ships not tied to Iran's enemies could make the passage by coordinating security and safety steps with Tehran.

Trump’s Ultimatum: A Game Changer?

Earlier on Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that if Iran does not "FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time," the U.S. would "hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" He ended the message with "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP".

The warning followed a strike on an Iranian nuclear facility and came alongside U.S. and Israeli signals that more attacks could be possible. Trump's latest demand also clashed with remarks earlier in the week in which he floated winding down the war while still rejecting a ceasefire.

During a bilateral meeting on Tuesday with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Trump suggested the U.S. might step back from the conflict but said it was not "ready" to end it. The new threat points in the opposite direction as the fighting moves into a fourth week.

The Energy Trade At Risk Amid Tensions

The narrow waterway is a key route for energy exports, with roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas volumes moving through it, according to the Reuters account. Reuters also said fears of Iranian attacks during the U.S.-Israeli war have discouraged many ships from attempting the transit.

Trump's ultimatum put that vulnerability at the center of U.S. messaging, explicitly tying the flow of shipping to a short deadline. The demand focused on keeping the route open without threats, positioning energy logistics as a lever in the wider conflict.

Iranian media described the channel as accessible for most shipping, while carving out a restriction on vessels linked to Iran's adversaries. That conditional approach sits uneasily with Trump's insistence on immediate, unimpeded passage.

Strategic Coalition to Secure Global Oil Supply

This focus on maintaining maritime security follows Trump’s military strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a crucial site for Iran’s oil exports, which he stated could escalate if Iran interferes with shipping through the strait.