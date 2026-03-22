In a Truth Social post, Trump framed the move as leverage, saying Democrats should sign an agreement he described as necessary to make airports "FREE and SAFE again." He also wrote that the airport deployment would include "the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants," with what he called a "heavy emphasis" on those from Somalia.

Is The U.S. Facing A Migration Crisis?

In the same post, Trump tied his focus on Somali immigrants to Minnesota, accusing state and federal officials, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, of enabling damage there. He added that he "look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports."

A Brookings Institution report released on Monday estimated that net migration swung negative because entries fell sharply, with the study putting the annual net flow between -295,000 and -10,000. Brookings described the change as a mix of fewer people coming in and more people leaving through removals or voluntary departures, alongside halted humanitarian pathways.

Airport operations could also feel the knock-on effects of tighter travel channels beyond enforcement actions. On Wednesday, the Department of State paused immigrant visa issuance for citizens of 75 countries over concerns applicants could later depend on public assistance, a list that includes Somalia as well as Nepal, Sudan, Iran, Haiti, Bangladesh and Eritrea.

How Immigration Policies Are Impacting GDP

Brookings also projected 310,000 to 315,000 removals for 2025, a figure it said is below the administration's assertion that removals have already topped 600,000. The report argued that the combination of fewer arrivals and higher departures is pushing the overall balance lower.

Funding tied to Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act could lift removals in 2026, Brookings said, adding that the migration decline may translate into "unexpectedly weak economic activity" in industries that sell into immigrant-heavy communities. The report forecast weaker employment and GDP, and it estimated consumer spending could fall by $60 billion to $110 billion.

The White House has defended the broader crackdown, saying the approach is "saving lives" and reducing violent crime. Separately, JPMorgan has warned that 2026 could bring a softer job market, citing trade uncertainty and stricter immigration policy as headwinds.

Escalating Tensions Over Criminal Deportations

These developments reflect a broader climate of escalating immigration enforcement, where Newsom asserts that California prioritizes the removal of violent criminals over “innocent families.” Such dynamics may influence Trump’s proposed immigration strategies, potentially shaping the national discourse on enforcement and public safety moving forward.