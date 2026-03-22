Trump Refuses To Negotiate, Malaysia's Bold Move And More: This Week In Politics

The week was filled with explosive news stories. From a bold move by Malaysia to a surprising hint from President Donald Trump, here are the top political stories from the weekend.

Malaysia Declares US Trade Deal ‘Null And Void’

Malaysia has made a bold move by declaring its trade deal with the U.S. invalid. This decision follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump’s tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), were illegal in February.

Malaysian Trade Minister Johari has emphasized the need for Malaysian exporters to comply with labor and environmental standards to avoid potential disruptions.

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Trump Hints At Former President’s Regret Over Iran Strategy

Trump has hinted that one of his predecessors expressed regret over their Iran strategy. Trump shared this during a meeting of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center, which he chairs.

Trump stated, “I've spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually, a past president, a former president. He said, ‘I wish I did it…but they didn't do it. I'm doing it.”

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Trump Refuses To Negotiate Amid Iran War

Trump has stated that despite Iran’s willingness to negotiate amid escalating tensions, he refuses to do so. Trump asserts that the U.S. has already achieved its objectives.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!”

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Trump Issues Ultimatum To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, demanding the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This strait is a crucial chokepoint for global oil supplies, with about 20% of the world’s oil passing through it.

Trump threatened to obliterate Iran’s power plants if his ultimatum is not met.

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Warren Raises Concerns Over Amazon’s Melania Trump Documentary

Warren questioned, “Was the Melania movie one big bribe? We deserve answers.”

Read the full article here.

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