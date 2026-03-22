Japan Weighs Hormuz Minesweeping If Ceasefire Reached In Iran War: Report

Japan is contemplating the possibility of deploying its military for minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil supplies, if a ceasefire is achieved in the ongoing U.S.-Iran war.

Japan Weighs Minesweeping Role

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated that the country might consider using its military for minesweeping in the waterway if a ceasefire is reached in the U.S.-Iran war, Reuters reported, citing his remarks during a Fuji TV programme.

Japan's military operations are limited by its postwar pacifist constitution. However, laws enacted in 2015 permit the deployment of its Self-Defense Forces abroad if an attack—including one on a close ally—poses a threat to Japan's survival and no other options remain to respond.

Oil Supply Risks Grow

Japan, which heavily relies on the strait for about 90% of its oil shipments, is now considering military intervention to ensure the passage of its vessels.

This development comes in the wake of President Donald Trump issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to strike Iranian power plants if the ultimatum is not met.

The U.S. president had earlier urged allies to support them in the conflict, adding to rising tensions.

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