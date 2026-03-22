Iran Threatens To Target Critical Infrastructure If US Strikes Power Plants

President Donald Trump‘s warning of potential strikes on Iranian power plants, Iran’s military has threatened to retaliate by targeting critical infrastructure.

Iran Threatens Retaliation

The Iranian military has issued a warning that it will target energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure if the U.S. carries out its threat to strike Iranian power plants, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The warning was conveyed by a spokesman for Iran’s military joint command, who stated that the potential targets could be spread across the region. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil supplies, is at the heart of the current tensions.

Iran responded after Trump issued a Saturday ultimatum, demanding the Strait of Hormuz be reopened within 48 hours and warning of attacks on Iranian power plants if the deadline was ignored.

Desalination Plants, Regional Security At Risk

The Strait of Hormuz has been a source of tension between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran's warning to strike desalination facilities is especially serious, since these plants provide drinking water to millions across the Middle East. The region accounts for over 40% of global desalination capacity, with roughly 5,000 operational plants.

The situation is part of a broader conflict in the Middle East, with Israel and the U.S. intensifying their campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The conflict, now entering its fourth week, has seen Iran demonstrate its ability to launch missiles at distant targets, adding new pressure points to the already tense situation.

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