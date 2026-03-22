Bernie Sanders Warns Jeff Bezos' $100 Billion Robot Push Will 'Replace Working People,' Urges Americans To 'Stand Up And FIGHT BACK'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is warning that Jeff Bezos's massive automation plans could devastate jobs for millions of workers in the U.S. and around the world.

Bezos Plans $100 Billion Robot Takeover

On Saturday, Sanders, in a post on X, accused Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Bezos of attempting to replace human labor with machines on an unprecedented scale.

"Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on earth, is raising $100 billion to replace workers with robots around the world," Sanders wrote.

He added, "The oligarchs want it all. Not going to happen. Stand up and FIGHT BACK."

In a video clip shared alongside the post, Sanders emphasized the human impact of such automation, saying, "It's bad enough that he wants to replace virtually all of his Amazon warehouse workers with robots."

He added, "But now he's trying to raise $100 billion to automate factories and plants all over America and throughout the world. In other words, replace working people with robots."

He added, "We cannot allow the wealthiest people in the world to go to war against the working class of America. We've got to organize. We got to fight back."

AI Job Disruption: Experts And Lawmakers Warn Of Workforce Impact

He noted that about 150,000 JPMorgan employees already use AI weekly and emphasized retraining and redeployment for displaced workers.

Economists warned that automation could have an even wider effect on the physical economy, with up to 20% of the U.S. workforce exposed over the next decade.

Transport, logistics, and manufacturing jobs were at the greatest risk, while retail, accommodation, wholesale, and extraction sectors also faced significant threats.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) unveiled his “AI for America” roadmap to guide companies in implementing AI responsibly, minimize job losses, and support worker retraining, urging corporations to put workers first as automation reshapes the economy.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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