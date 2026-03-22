'Donald Trump Doesn't Like To Lose,' Says Slotkin As Democrats Warn SAVE America Act Could Suppress Millions Of Votes

Democrats say President Donald Trump's SAVE America Act is designed to suppress votes and give him an unfair advantage in the 2026 election.

SAVE Act Faces Criticism

On Saturday, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) posted on X that the debate over the SAVE Act exists "because of one fact. Donald Trump doesn't like to lose elections and his team wants to shield him from another embarrassing loss. That's it."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) added that Trump "knows his only chance of winning in 2026 is to disenfranchise the millions of Americans who are fed up with his chaotic, cruel presidency."

Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-Ill.) called the legislation a "voter suppression bill," likening its provisions to "literacy tests, poll taxes, or Republicans’ new show us your papers bill," which she said are "all attempts to disenfranchise Americans."

She urged senators to "hold the line and protect our democracy."

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) summarized the Democratic criticism bluntly: "Donald Trump is so unpopular he wants to rig the election. That's what the SAVE Act is all about."

Trump Pushes SAVE Act As Top Legislative Priority

Earlier this month, Trump urged House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, claiming it would secure GOP victories in future elections and warning he would withhold his signature from other legislation until it became law.

Speaking at the House GOP's conference in Florida, he said voters frequently demanded the bill, calling it an "88% issue with ALL VOTERS."

The SAVE Act would have required proof of citizenship to register and a voter ID to cast a ballot.

It passed the House 218-213 but stalled in the Senate, where Democrats said it could create new barriers to voting.

Trump pushed for a tougher version, including restrictions on mail-in ballots and limits on transgender athletes competing in women's sports, warning lawmakers against passing a diluted version and urging them to "GO FOR THE GOLD."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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