Trump Says 'They Want To Make A Deal. I Don't' Amid Iran War, Dismisses Reports About Missing Goals

President Donald Trump says that although Iran is signaling a willingness to make a deal amid escalating tensions, he refuses to negotiate, asserting that the United States has already achieved its objectives.

Trump Rejects Iran's Deal Offer

On Saturday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven't met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!"

Trump called out to the media in the post, saying that “New York Times Always Gets It Wrong,” and the analyst, David Sanger referred to in his post is part of the media group.

He added that Iran's leadership is gone, "their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense."

Trump emphasized that, despite Iran's willingness to negotiate, he would not engage in talks.

"They want to make a deal. I don't!" he wrote.

Trump Issues Ultimatum As US-Iran Tensions Rise

President Trump warned Iran to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to strike its power plants if the demand was not met.

He posted on Truth Social that the U.S. would target the "biggest" plants first amid escalating tensions.

On Saturday, Iran reported that U.S. and Israeli forces struck the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility, with officials confirming no radiation leaked off-site.

The IAEA verified the reports and called for restraint to prevent a nuclear accident.

Trump had earlier said the U.S. was close to achieving its military goals, ruled out a ceasefire, and claimed Iran's military was "finished."

The conflict disrupted oil shipments, driving up global prices.

The Pentagon reportedly deployed 2,500 additional Marines to the region, though Trump reiterated no ground invasion was planned.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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