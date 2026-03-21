Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz, Threatens Power Plant Strikes

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, with about 20% of the world’s oil passing through it.

Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran

Trump took to his Truth Social account on Saturday to threaten to obliterate Iran’s power plants if his ultimatum is not met.

He wrote in his post, “If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Ultimatum Signals Escalation Despite Earlier Hints of Withdrawal

Trump issued an ultimatum following the recent strike on an Iranian nuclear facility and subsequent statements from the United States and Israel indicating the possibility of further attacks.

Trump’s recent ultimatum also contradicts his earlier statements about considering winding down the war while rejecting a ceasefire.

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. President, during a bilateral meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, hinted at a possible withdrawal from the Iran war, though he added that the U.S. was not "ready" to end the conflict.

Trump's latest threat suggests a potential escalation in the conflict, which is entering its fourth week.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.