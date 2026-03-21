As US-Israel Campaign Intensifies With Iran's Nuclear Facility Strike, Global Energy Markets Face Critical Juncture, Israel Vows to Intensify Attack

Iran's nuclear agency did not specify how the strike was carried out or what munitions were used, according to Aljazeera's reporting from Tehran. The IAEA's chief, Rafael Grossi, reiterated a call for restraint to reduce the chance of a nuclear-related accident.

Escalating Conflict: A New Turn In Iran

Meanwhile, Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz has said the U.S. and Israel intend to increase the pace of strikes in the week beginning Sunday, as Tehran showed it can launch missiles farther than previously disclosed by aiming at a distant U.K.-U.S. facility in the Indian Ocean. The developments added new pressure points to a conflict that has stretched into a fourth week.

Associated Press reports Britain criticized Iran over an attempted attack on the Diego Garcia air base. The attempted strike on Diego Garcia indicated Iran has missiles capable of reaching roughly 2,500 miles from its territory. U.K. authorities did not provide operational details about the failed attempt.

As per the outlet, Britain's Ministry of Defense said Iran's "lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies." Britain has not joined the U.S.-Israeli campaign, though it has allowed U.S. bombers to use U.K. bases for strikes on Iranian missile-related targets.

On Friday, the British government said U.S. bombers could also operate from bases including Diego Garcia for missions aimed at preventing attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's targeting of the base occurred before that statement, according to the report.

Residents in Tehran described heavy strikes overnight and into the morning. Elsewhere, a drone hit an intelligence facility in Baghdad, killing an officer, and no one immediately took responsibility.

Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting 20 drones over its eastern region, which includes major oil infrastructure, and said there were no casualties or damage. The pace of attacks and counterattacks suggested the fighting was not easing.

The Geopolitical Stakes Behind The Natanz Strike

In Washington, Trump framed the campaign as approaching its endpoint, telling reporters he preferred talks over a pause in fighting and arguing that a ceasefire did not fit the current phase of operations. He also said Iran's forces had been badly degraded, adding, "From a military standpoint, they're finished."

Since American forces joined Israel in combat operations beginning in late February, halting Tehran’s advancement toward nuclear capability has emerged as a principal strategic objective for the Trump administration. The Natanz nuclear facility sustained an assault during the conflict’s opening phase, with overhead reconnaissance photographs subsequently revealing structural destruction across several installation components at the site.

Trump also posted on Truth Social that the U.S. was "getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran." In the same message stream, he argued the U.S. should not be the primary enforcer for keeping commerce moving through the Strait of Hormuz and urged countries dependent on the route to take more responsibility.

How Will Energy Markets React Next?

Market moves late Friday reflected the conflict's reach beyond the battlefield, with pressure on risk assets and a sharp bid in energy contracts. Dow futures fell 231 points to 46,110, while S&P 500 futures slid 71.50 points to 6,588.50 and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 362.75 points to 24,217.25.

Oil and refined products climbed as traders focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for global crude flows that has seen traffic disrupted by the war. WTI crude futures rose 2.66% to $98.09 a barrel, while RBOB gasoline added 5.82% to $3.3092 a gallon and ULSD heating oil jumped 7.59% to $4.6715 a gallon.

The Pentagon is also moving additional forces into the region, with reports indicating up to 2,500 more Marines could be deployed even as Trump repeated that a ground invasion is not planned.

Russia condemned the latest attack, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling it "a blatant violation of international law," as reported by Aljazeera. Separately, Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's adversaries were being "defeated" in a written Nowruz message.

Escalating Costs And Market Pressures

He emphasized that ordinary Americans will feel the impact of rising gasoline prices, which analysts warn could dilute the expected financial relief from tax refunds under Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

The ongoing volatility in oil and gas markets, coupled with the Pentagon’s acknowledgment that the early costs of the conflict have already surpassed $11.3 billion in just the first week, underscores the broader economic implications of the U.S.-Iran tensions, especially as Trump continues to advocate for a shift in responsibilities regarding the security of vital trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

This backdrop of rising military expenditures and escalating energy prices adds complexity to the situation as markets react to the unfolding events.

Three Key Implications For U.S.-Iran Relations

First, the Natanz strike keeps the nuclear program at the center of the U.S.-Israel campaign, with Natanz and Isfahan repeatedly cited as pivotal sites in Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Second, international oversight is tightening, with the IAEA saying it is checking the report while noting no reported rise in radiation beyond the facility.

Third, the conflict is increasingly intertwined with global trade and energy routes, as Trump publicly pressed other nations to shoulder more of the burden for securing Hormuz-linked shipping. Natural gas futures moved the other way late Friday, falling 2.21% to $3.096 per MMBtu.