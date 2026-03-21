In a post on X, Musk wrote, "I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country." The message framed the issue as a nationwide airport problem rather than a single-location disruption.

Why Elon Musks Proposal Sparks Debate

The shutdown pressures are already visible in how airports are trying to help workers who aren't being paid. Denver International used X to solicit specific card denominations for TSA employees and added that Visa gift cards won't work for that effort.

Seattle-Tacoma International set up a pantry at the SEA Conference Center for TSA and CBP workers, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The airport asked for items such as shelf-stable food, hygiene supplies and diapers, and spokesperson Perry Cooper said earlier shutdowns saw airport-area businesses contribute meals and discounts.

Industry leaders have also tried to steer the fight back to Capitol Hill with an open letter urging Congress to act. The CEOs wrote, "This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now its up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns."

Are Passengers Prepared For Travel Chaos?

Airports have been updating travelers as checkpoint staffing shifts from day to day. Last week, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport advised passengers to arrive two to three hours before departure.

New Orleans Airport posted on X that lines had gotten better but could still change quickly, and it recommended getting there two hours early. Reports have also pointed to security waits exceeding two hours at Houston Hobby and New Orleans as absences increased, while Newark cited above-normal delays on Saturday.

The lapse has also disrupted programs used by frequent flyers, including TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. TSA has said more than 300 officers have resigned since the shutdown began, adding another strain point as airports head into heavier travel periods.

The current standoff traces back to a Homeland Security funding gap that started February 13 after lawmakers failed to reach agreement tied to immigration enforcement changes sought by Democrats. Last month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the department made "tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions" and warned the funding lapse created national security risks.

Funding Crisis Threatens TSA Operations And Travel

This funding lapse follows a previous 43-day shutdown that left nearly 900,000 federal workers unpaid and is projected to have reduced real GDP by $7 billion to $14 billion. Earlier this month, industry leaders highlighted that such disruptions could lead to longer security waits and missed flights, urging Congress to act swiftly to prevent further operational chaos.

As the current situation unfolds, concerns are rising that low morale among TSA staff, who must work without pay, could exacerbate staffing shortages and create further delays at airport checkpoints.

The implications of this funding impasse resonate throughout the travel industry, underscoring the urgent need for legislative solutions to keep essential personnel like TSA workers compensated during such crises, as noted by various travel organizations in their calls for action regarding the ongoing shutdown.

Airline Leaders Push For Legislative Solutions

Airline executives have argued that repeated shutdowns keep turning air travel into "the political football," and they pointed to a prior 43-day shutdown that ended with the FAA ordering a 10% cut in flights at major airports. That earlier episode left nearly 900,000 federal workers furloughed or unpaid and was estimated to have reduced GDP by $7 billion to $14 billion.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have floated redirecting money from President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that had been planned for ICE and CBP to cover aviation worker pay during the lapse. Senate leaders John Thune and Dick Durbin supported that concept, while Sen. Jacky Rosen highlighted the damage the shutdown is doing to air travel.

Musk's salary offer, arrives as airlines brace for a heavy spring travel surge, with Reuters projecting 171 million passengers over two months, up 4% from a year earlier. The broader political backdrop has also been tense, including a House vote where six Republicans joined Democrats to reverse Trump's tariffs on Canada, which coincided with the Homeland Security funding deadline.