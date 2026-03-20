Trump To Star On 24K Gold Coin For America's 250th Birthday Celebration— What Will It Look Like?

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts has approved the design for a 24-karat gold coin featuring President Donald Trump, marking a celebration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4.

The federal arts commission, which includes members appointed by the president, gave its nod to the design on Thursday. This approval sets the stage for the U.S. Mint to begin production of the coin, with the size and denomination still to be decided.

The coin will be part of a “very limited production run,” with the exact number yet to be determined.

Treasury Uses Special Authority

The U.S. Treasury is set to feature a sitting president on a gold coin, in a notable departure from the federal law barring living presidents from appearing on U.S. currency.

This is allowed under a special statutory authority granted to the Treasury Secretary—currently Scott Bessent—which permits living individuals to appear on commemorative 24-karat gold coins.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, in a statement to NBC News, mentioned that the proposed commemorative gold coin would be distinct from regular currency and issued at the Treasury Secretary's discretion.

The gold coin still awaits final Treasury approval, which considers recommendations from the Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC).

Beach said the U.S. Mint offered the CCAC multiple chances to review proposed coin designs, but the committee declined. He emphasized that its role is advisory, and the Treasury Secretary has sole discretion over the final design.

Trump Criticized For Self-Naming Move

This move comes amid the president’s efforts to place his name on key U.S. institutions, which have been met with resistance from lawmakers, advocacy groups, and former officials. These entities have challenged moves to rebrand cultural landmarks and other institutions after him

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed Trump for putting his name on the John F. Kennedy Center, calling it a dangerous precedent. He also proposed legislation to prevent sitting presidents from self-naming federal buildings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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